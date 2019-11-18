Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg back on bench after stomach bug

Posted 5:37 pm, November 18, 2019, by , Updated at 05:57PM, November 18, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 12: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg delivers remarks at the Georgetown Law Center on September 12, 2019, in Washington, DC. Justice Ginsburg spoke to over 300 attendees about the Supreme Court's previous term. (Photo by Tom Brenner/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is back on the Supreme Court bench after missing time last week with what the court described as a stomach bug.

The 86-year-old Ginsburg climbed the three steps and took her seat for a brief court session Monday. She was absent when the justices last met in public, to hear arguments on Wednesday.

Ginsburg has been treated for cancer twice in the past year, including receiving radiation for a tumor on her pancreas over the summer. She missed court sessions in January during her recovery from lung cancer surgery.

Those were her first absences from court arguments in a quarter-century as a justice.

