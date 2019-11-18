× Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office seeks qualified applicants for deputy sheriff positions

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is encouraging members of the community, including residents from communities of color, to apply for the position of deputy sheriff.

A news release says a deputy sheriff performs a variety of duties and tasks related. Those include law enforcement and crime prevention work.

Successful candidates should be at least 21 years of age, possess a high school diploma or Wisconsin GED, an associate degree or higher from an accredited college/university OR must attain a minimum of 60 college-level credits from an accredited college/university within five years of employment, be physically able to perform the duties of a deputy sheriff and successfully complete a background check.

Qualified applicants will be invited to one of the deputy sheriff written examinations that will be held on Friday, Dec. 13 and Tuesday, Dec. 17.

To learn more about the deputy sheriff position, including additional job qualifications and requirements, as well as a list of benefits offered by Milwaukee County, you are encouraged to visit https://county.milwaukee.gov/EN/Sheriff.