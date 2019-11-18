TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 left lanes blocked on I-94 EB at 26th Street due to crash

Police chief: 3 killed in shooting at Oklahoma Walmart, witnesses sought

Posted 10:52 am, November 18, 2019, by , Updated at 11:26AM, November 18, 2019

Fatal shooting outside Duncan, OK Walmart

DUNCAN, Oklahoma — Two men and a woman were fatally shot Monday outside a Walmart store in Oklahoma, the chief of police said.

Two victims were shot inside a car and the third was in the parking lot outside the store in Duncan, Police Chief Danny Ford said.

Police are looking for witnesses to the shooting, Ford said.

A dispatcher told The Associated Press that “everyone is at the scene.”

WARNING: Some of the video in the feed below is not suitable for all viewers

Duncan is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) south of Oklahoma City.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.