Recognize her? Police seek woman who stole Milwaukee heated jackets from Neu’s

Police seek woman who stole Milwaukee heated jackets from Neu's

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police need your help identifying a woman who stole four Milwaukee brand heated jackets from Neu’s Hardware on Falls Parkway on Monday afternoon, Nov. 18.

The theft happened just before 1 p.m.

Police described the woman as white, in her 50s, wearing glasses, a scarf, a black jacket, and black pants. She got away in a black four-door Ford Focus with no plates — driven by a man, white.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

