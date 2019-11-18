TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 left lanes blocked on I-94 EB at 26th Street due to crash

State Sen. Chris Larson announces his candidacy for Milwaukee County Executive

Posted 11:38 am, November 18, 2019, by , Updated at 11:51AM, November 18, 2019

MILWAUKEE — State Senator Chris Larson announced on Monday, Nov. 18 his candidacy for Milwaukee County Executive.

Larson is the State Senator for Wisconsin’s 7th District, which includes portions of Cudahy, Oak Creek, St. Francis, South Milwaukee, Milwaukee, and Franklin.

A news release says prior to Larson’s time in the State Senate, Larson served as a Milwaukee County Supervisor for his community. He currently lives in Bay View with his wife, Jessica, son, Atticus and daughter, Stella.

Other candidates who have announced their plans or filed paperwork to run for the post include Glendale Mayor Bryan Kennedy, Milwaukee County Supervisor Theo Lipscomb, State Rep. David Crowley, and an employee of the Milwaukee County Clerk of Circuit Court Peggy Wittman.

Current Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele announced in October that he would not seek reelection. Abele was first elected in 2011 when he finished out Scott Walker’s term. Abele was re-elected in 2012 and 2016.

