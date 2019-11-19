× 7 displaced by fire sparked by woman using lighter on box spring in Racine

RACINE — Seven people were displaced after a young woman used a lighter to burn loose strings on a box spring at a Racine home on Tuesday morning, Nov. 19.

It happened shortly before 11 a.m. on Frank Avenue near 6th Street.

Officials with the Racine Fire Department said the 19-year-old woman was using the lighter on the box spring in a bedroom on the second floor when fire got inside the box spring and quickly grew out of control.

A roommate called 911 as she evacuated with two other women and two 1-year-old boys.

Firefighters found heavy fire venting from three windows on the second floor, and fire entering the attic. Crews first directed hose streams through the windows on the second floor before attacking the fire from inside.

It took almost an hour to put it out.

The Red Cross responded to assist the displaced residents.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, but the fire caused an estimated $125,000 in damage to the structure and another $30,000 in damage to the contents.