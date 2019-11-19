‘Cocaine distribution operation:’ Man charged after drug bust in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Washington County Drug Task Force arrested Jeremy Erdman, 38, from the Village of Germantown on various drug-dealing charges on Tuesday, Nov. 12. This, after a 20-month investigation.

Multiple search warrants in the Village of Germantown were executed including at Erdman’scondominium, a storage unit and safety deposit boxes at two local banks that shut down the largest cocaine distribution operation in Washington County in decades.

Drug seizures included 3.8 kilograms (8.3 lbs) of powder cocaine, 128 grams of crack cocaine, 16 hydrocodone pills and 384 grams of marijuana. Assets in excess of $300,000 including cash, bank accounts, gold, silver, and a vehicle were seized by law enforcement. These assets are believed to be the direct proceeds made from a significant long term controlled substance delivery operation in the Germantown and Menomonee Falls area.

Erdman made his initial appearance in Washington County Circuit Court on Thursday, Nov. 14 and was given a $50,000 cash bond. He was charged with 5 counts relating to the delivery of cocaine and marijuana as well as maintaining a drug trafficking place.

He remains in custody at the Washington County Jail.