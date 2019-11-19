Have you started your holiday shopping? A look at the hottest toys at Chicago Toy and Game Fair

MILWAUKEE -- Christmas is almost here and that means it's almost time to start shopping for the hottest toys this season. Toy expert, Peggy Brown, joins FOX6 WakeUp with more on the prime opportunity to do so and the Chicago Toy and Game Fair.
- My Buddy Wheels by Yvolution
- My Buddy Wheels is the first balance bike your 21st-century toddler needs. The friendly dino, classic horse and lovely unicorn cleverly disguise a lightweight balance bike
- Climbing onto a dinosaur and going on big adventures with their buddy unicorn and horse captures a toddlers’ imagination like nothing else, and makes the traditionally scary task of learning to ride a bike an exciting experience
- Years of fun! The seat height and handlebar height can be adjusted to evolve with your kids ensuring the best fit from 18 months and up, or up to 44 lbs.
- Ages 2+ MSRP $79.99
- Gator Golf by Goliath
- A hole in one is a lot more fun with Gator Golf! Grab your golf club, and aim to feed this hungry little Gator
- Active game helps develop large motor skills and gets kids moving
- Ages 3+ MSRP: $15.99
- Fuzzikins by PlayMonster
- Fuzzikins is a craft and a playset in one! These flocked (fuzzy!) animal characters are white, like blank canvases, so children can use the included washable markers to color and create their very own animal friends! Then, they can rinse them to remove the marker and redesign them once they’re dry! It’s creative fun! Fuzzikins is an award-winning, top-selling line in the UK, now available in the US.
- Ages 4+ MSRP: $14.99-$26.99
- Frozen 2 Playdate Sven by JAKKS Pacific
- Kids can experience the action and adventure of Disney Frozen 2 with child size Sven
- Pull on Sven’s reins or pat his head for real galloping sounds and other reindeer noises
- Playdate Sven stands over 3 feet tall and supports a child up to 70 lbs
- Features over 20 sounds, three interactive touch points, soft “reindeer fur” around his neck.
- Ages 3+ MSRP $99.99
- Star Wars Scream Saber by Hasbro
- “Ah-Choo!” “Pew-Pew!” “Honk-Honk!” “Meow!” The STAR WARSSCREAM SABER ELECTRONIC LIGHTSABER is ready to sound off!
- Featuring exciting electronic sound FX inspired by the STAR WARSmovies, boys and girls can imagine battling in epic Lightsaber duels with the STAR WARS SCREAM SABER ELECTRONIC LIGHTSABER.
- The STAR WARSSCREAM SABER ELECTRONIC LIGHTSABER has 3 awesome audio options. Kids can record their own crazy combat noises, activate unexpected STAR WARS sounds, and of course, imagine battles with authentic Lightsaber sound FX.
- Imagine dueling with a Lightsaber that roars like a Wookiee or sounds like an Ewok! Kids can even record custom FX to make their Lightsaber sound truly out of this galaxy! Requires 3 1.5V AA batteries, included. Available at most major retailers.
- Ages 4+ MSRP: $29.99