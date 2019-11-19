Muted launch for Google’s game-streaming service Stadia

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 20: Attendees look at the new Stadia controller on display at the Google booth at the 2019 GDC Game Developers Conference on March 20, 2019 in San Francisco, California. The GDC runs through March 22. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Google’s new game-streaming service Stadia demonstrates the possibilities of gaming from the cloud, but experts say it’s hindered by a lack of compelling games and a somewhat convoluted pricing scheme.

One analyst calls Tuesday’s launch more of a public beta test than an actual debut. The real test will come next year when Stadia begins to compete with new video game consoles due to Sony and Microsoft.

Much like movies and music, the traditional video-game industry has been shifting from physical hardware and games to digital downloads and streaming.

Tech companies such as Google are trying to establish a foothold early — even with some kinks — before streaming becomes as established in gaming as Netflix is in video and Spotify in music.

