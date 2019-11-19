‘My daughter was restrained:’ Senate bill would help parents get info. when their children get hurt at school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON -- State lawmakers Tuesday, Nov. 19 discussed a bill that would help parents get information when their children get hurt at school.

A few years ago, a law was passed that says school staff can only seclude or restrain students, or prevent them from moving freely if they're a danger to themselves or others.

Advocates said it's time to fill in the gaps.

The Committee on Education heard testimony Tuesday regarding Senate Bill 527 which would expand restraint training requirements, require school districts to report to the state how many times they use restraint or seclusion on students, and clarify that school districts need to give parents documentation if someone uses restraint or seclusion on their child.

Seclusion and restraint are most often used on students with disabilities.

"There was one time when he was in second grade, that I was helping him get ready for bed, and I noticed odd bruising, and I asked him about it, thinking it was a playground incident, and he said, 'No, that's where they held me down,'" said a parent.

"In one incident, my daughter was restrained because she signed that she had to use the bathroom, but no one took her, and according to the report I finally received, she ended up getting BM on her hands and was restrained for 35 minutes," said Lisa Pugh.

"Children often scream to be let go," said a parent. "They scream to be let out, or they scream for their mom like my child did," said a parent.

