Nonprofit takes unused food from caterers and restaurants, distributes to those in need

MILWAUKEE -- Turning someone else's leftovers into a hot meal for a family in need is the focus of Just One More Ministry -- a nonprofit in Milwaukee County.

Lisa Early on Tuesday, Nov. 19 was stocking up for Thanksgiving, but the carload of food wasn't for her own family. She took it back to Hephatha Lutheran Church in Milwaukee.

"The food is the resource," said Early. "People come in, of course, because they are looking for a meal, but then we get to connect with the community. This is like, the pulse of our church."

Hephatha Lutheran Church is one of more than 70 partners that benefit from Just One More Ministry. The nonprofit takes unused food from caterers and restaurants -- and distributes it to both organizations and people in need.

"We started 10 years ago with one box of bread," said Chris Capper, founder/CEO of Just one More Ministry.

The nonprofit has grown quickly over the years -- filling up every new space they moved into.

"We were more than bursting at the seams," said Capper.

Now, they have room to grow, after hosting a grand opening for their 24,000 square foot building.

Whitley Willette, warehouse manager, knows firsthand what it's like to be a hungry child.

"It's not a good feeling at all," said Willette. "It's basically like, you have to strive and think. If I can't eat, how can I fill out a job application?"

Each additional square foot of space at Just One More Ministry means more people can walk away with a full stomach.