Revealed: Bucks exceed inclusionary hiring goals for construction of Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks announced on Tuesday, Nov. 19 they have exceeded significant diversity and inclusion hiring goals for the construction of Fiserv Forum, in addition to meeting a living wage requirement for the workforce credited with constructing the world-class venue. A news release says this makes Fiserv Forum the first development project in Milwaukee of this scope and scale to meet such significant goals.

The hiring goals outlined in the arena development agreement were as follows:

18% of all professional service spending to be allocated to Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE), Small Business Enterprise (SBE) or Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB);

25% of all construction spending to be allocated to DBE, SBE, and SDB;

40% of all on site construction hours to be performed by City of Milwaukee residents with these workers coming from individuals who are unemployed or underemployed and living in the six most economically depressed zip codes in Milwaukee. This is referred to as the RPP program.

The Bucks exceeded the professional service spending requirement with 21.3% of construction spending allocated to DBE, SBE or SDB, and exceeded the construction inclusion goal with 36.8% of construction spending allocated to DBE, SBE or SDB. They also exceeded RPP goals by achieving 42% of all hours worked on the arena done by city residents who were chronically unemployed or underemployed and came from the most economically depressed zip codes in Milwaukee.

By exceeding the professional service and construction spending goals, a total of more than 103.6 million dollars were spent with designated DBE, SBE and SDB entities. Additionally, thanks to the RPP, more than 1.8 million hours were worked by city residents who were chronically unemployed or underemployed and came from the most economically depressed zip codes in Milwaukee.