Green Giant breaks Guinness World Record with half-ton green bean casserole

NEW YORK — A new Guinness World Record for the largest serving of green bean casserole was set Nov. 20.

The serving, created by Green Giant weighed in at 1,009 lbs. It won’t go to waste either; the record-breaking casserole will go on to feed 3,000 older New Yorkers through Citymeals on Wheels, a non-profit that delivers holiday and emergency meals to homebound, elderly New Yorkers.

An estimated 125,000 individual Green Giant cut green beans were used in the casserole — that’s 1,069 cans. Additionally, 485 cans of mushroom soup, 65 quarts of milk and 95 pounds of French-fried onions went into the dish.

It took a team of ten chefs eight hours to prep and cook the record-breaking serving. The average bake time for a typical serving of green bean casserole is 25 minutes.

The dish breaks the original record of 637 pounds, also set by Green Giant in 2017, by 372 pounds.