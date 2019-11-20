MCSO: Investigators find firearms, ammunition in 2 shelters near Estabrook Park

MILWAUKEE — Multiple police agencies responded to a report of shots fired in the area near E. Capitol Drive and the Estabrook Parkway on Wednesday morning, Nov. 20. They located two shelters on non-county-owned land on the west bank of the Milwaukee River.

Firearms and ammunition were recovered from one of the shelters. At this time, investigators believe that these shelters were utilized by the suspect.

A male suspect was arrested by responding officers and remains in the custody of the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigating agency in this matter. At this time, as the investigation remains active.

Also involved in this case is the Milwaukee Police Department, the Shorewood Police Department and the UWM Police Department.

MATC officials released the following statement on this matter:

“This situation occurred in a secluded and wooded area not adjacent to any student or instructional programming activity. MATC was unaware of any unauthorized use on this site, which is primarily used for our transmitter and photovoltaic array operations. The information we have at this time indicates there was no threat to the college community.”