‘To thrive and live out her life:’ Milwaukee County Zoo welcomes new elephant

MILWAUKEE — African elephant, Belle, has arrived at the Milwaukee County Zoo. Transported from Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in Columbia, South Carolina, she arrived at approximately 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20.

Belle arrived at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in 2001 from the Columbus Zoo.  She stands 7 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 7,920 pounds.

After arriving at the Milwaukee County Zoo, Belle was successfully moved into MCZ’s indoor Elephant Care Center where she will spend the next several weeks becoming acclimated to her new home. The building will be closed to visitors until keepers feel she’s comfortable with her surroundings, and Riverbanks’ elephant manager will remain at MCZ for the next few days to help with the transition.

“The Milwaukee County Zoo was the right move for Belle’s needs, to thrive and live out her life in our new spacious outdoor habitat and indoor Elephant Care Center,” said Zoo Director Chuck Wikenhauser.

