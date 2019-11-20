‘We are stronger together:’ Mayor Tom Barrett announces intention to run for reelection in 2020

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett announced on Wednesday, Nov. 20 his intention to run for reelection in 2020.

The mayor made his announcement at the Sherman Phoenix, a place that experienced lows several years ago — and has bounced back with new businesses and investment interests.

“I saw people coming together. I saw people saying, ‘We are better than this, we need to be better than this, we will be better than this,'” Barrett said.

Barrett said the Sherman Phoenix represents what the community is capable of.

“The message that we are sending for Milwaukee is that this is a community that’s not about division. It’s about addition and multiplication. It’s about bringing people together because we are stronger when we are together as a city, we are stronger together as a state, we are stronger together as a nation, we’re stronger together as a world when we come together,” Barrett said.

The mayor talked about growth throughout the city — and what the future holds for Milwaukee. He talked about the Menomonee Valley, the old Pabst Brewery site, and the inner harbor.