Wisconsin AG: Testing complete for sexual assault kits, state awarded $1.8M to fund continued testing

MADISON — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced on Wednesday, Nov. 20 that testing is complete for all sexual assault kits designated for testing in the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI).

Additionally, Kaul announced Wisconsin was awarded $1,839,118 from the U.S. Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Assistance to continue the investigation and prosecution of SAKI cases and to fund a statewide kit tracking system.

Right now, 1,029 kits with foreign DNA identified have been added to a national database of DNA profiles, out of 4,471 tested sexual assault kits. The latest data can be found HERE.