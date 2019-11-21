More than 97,00 pounds of salad products recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Missa Bay, LLC is recalling approximately 97,272 pounds of salad products because the lettuce ingredient may be contaminated with E. coli.

The salad products items were produced from Oct. 14, 2019, through Oct. 16, 2019. The products subject to the recall can be found on the following spreadsheet.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 18502B” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distribution locations in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Mary Toscano, Consumer Affairs Manager for Bonduelle at 1-800-800-7822.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday.