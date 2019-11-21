Snow-like hail in Phoenix-area desert caps days of storms

PHOENIX — Large hail coated the desert in parts of the Phoenix metro area as a string of storms that unleashed three days of wet weather blew out of Arizona.

National Weather Service meteorologists say hail fell Thursday afternoon in parts of Phoenix and the suburbs of Goodyear, Avondale, Tempe, Mesa and Apache Junction — an unusual sight in the desert.

WINTER WONDERLAND! All of this hail is making Avondale look like the roads are covered in snow! CREDIT: Bryan Valdez Herrera

LATEST WEATHER: https://t.co/mfi3jwCyb6 pic.twitter.com/FTuFCK64qH — FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) November 21, 2019

Some people said hail as small as a marble covered their property, while others say they saw hail as big as a silver dollar.

TV news helicopters shot video of children sledding on a hill covered by snow-like hail west of Phoenix and golfers in Scottsdale playing on courses blanketed by hail.

Hail in Phoenix looks like a blanket of snow! Great pics from our chopper, on 3TV right now #azfamily pic.twitter.com/isj1Ftkja0 — Jared Dillingham (@JaredDillingham) November 22, 2019

Meteorologists say many Phoenix-area cities got at least 1 inch (2.5 centimeters) of rain since Tuesday.

HOLY HAIL! Winter has come early, folks!! This backyard was getting pummeled by haul in Goodyear. #fox10phoenix #winterwonderland CREDIT: Chad Teshima pic.twitter.com/f7DPBQE0VL — FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) November 21, 2019