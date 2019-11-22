2019 High School Blitz Championship edition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON-- Southeast Wisconsin had a successful couple of days at Camp Randall Stadium in the WIAA State Football Championship games. Gold footballs given to the winners and many are heading back to our area.

Division 1

It's a repeat for Muskego high school. The Warriors took the lead in the second quarter when Alex Current scored from 5 yards out. They went up 21 to 3, when Bryan Gruehn Jr. took a Bay Port fumble and went 60 yards for the score. It's back-to-back championships for Muskego with the 21 to 10 win over Bay Port.

Division 2

It was a nail-biter, but Brookfield East high school gets their second overall football title, with a win over Waunakee. The Spartans went up 28 to 10 in the second quarter when Donavan Hunt scored from 2-yards out, that was his third TD of the game. But Waunakee came back and scored a touchdown with 8 seconds left to pull within a point. But Waunakee missed the extra point and the state title heads to Brookfield East with the 31 to 20 victory.

Division 4

Waukesha's Catholic Memorial high school dominates for another championship. Luke Fox gets things going right out of the box, with a 65-yard play with Joe Sikma on the receiving end. Fox, who is going to Duke to play baseball, runs in another touchdown. The Crusaders cruise to a 35-zero win over Kiel.

Division 5

Lake Country Lutheran high school having to play catch up against Stratford in division 5. The Lightning finally draws even with the tigers in the fourth quarter, Luke Haertle to Andy Schumacher for the touchdown, tied at 13 all. Then it's Haertle taking care of business himself, the 20-yard run accounts for the go-ahead score and Lake Country Lutheran winds up posting a 22 to 13 win.

Division 6

Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs high school wins the division 6 state championship. Marcus Orlandoni with the only score of the game. The Ledgers top Eau Claire Regis, 7 to nothing.