City of Milwaukee, Milwaukee County kick-off 12th annual Holiday Drive

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County on Friday, Nov. 22 announced the 12th Annual Holiday Drive to benefit The Center for Veterans Issues: VETS Place Central.
This kick-off event signals the beginning of item collection, which runs until Dec.13. The Holiday Drive is sponsored by the Brewers Community Foundation.
Items Needed (New Items Only)
- Face and body towels
- Socks: white, dress & nylons
- Bras: (sizes: 34, 36, 38, 40 A/B/C/D)
- Padlocks with key
- Winter hats, gloves and scarves (may be used)
- Winter jackets (may be used)
- Hand and foot warmers
- Laundry detergent and fabric softener
- Cleaning supplies
- Clothing hangers (may be used)
- Feminine health products
- Soap
- Toothbrushes and toothpaste
- Denture adhesive
- Lotion
- Shampoo and conditioner
- Brushes
- Deodorant
- Ground coffee (not beans)
- Postage stamps
- Calendars, day planners and journals
- Games (may be used)
- Gift cards
For more information, visit milwaukee.gov/holidaydrive.