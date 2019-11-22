City of Milwaukee, Milwaukee County kick-off 12th annual Holiday Drive

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County on Friday, Nov. 22 announced the 12th Annual Holiday Drive to benefit The Center for Veterans Issues: VETS Place Central.

This kick-off event signals the beginning of item collection, which runs until Dec.13. The Holiday Drive is sponsored by the Brewers Community Foundation.

Items Needed (New Items Only)

Face and body towels

Socks: white, dress & nylons

Bras: (sizes: 34, 36, 38, 40 A/B/C/D)

Padlocks with key

Winter hats, gloves and scarves (may be used)

Winter jackets (may be used)

Hand and foot warmers

Laundry detergent and fabric softener

Cleaning supplies

Clothing hangers (may be used)

Feminine health products

Soap

Toothbrushes and toothpaste

Denture adhesive

Lotion

Shampoo and conditioner

Brushes

Deodorant

Ground coffee (not beans)

Postage stamps

Calendars, day planners and journals

Games (may be used)

Gift cards

For more information, visit milwaukee.gov/holidaydrive.