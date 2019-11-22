City of Milwaukee, Milwaukee County kick-off 12th annual Holiday Drive

Posted 11:12 am, November 22, 2019

MILWAUKEE —  The City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County on Friday, Nov. 22 announced the 12th Annual Holiday Drive to benefit The Center for Veterans Issues: VETS Place Central.

This kick-off event signals the beginning of item collection, which runs until Dec.13. The Holiday Drive is sponsored by the Brewers Community Foundation.

Items Needed (New Items Only)

  • Face and body towels
  • Socks: white, dress & nylons
  • Bras: (sizes: 34, 36, 38, 40 A/B/C/D)
  • Padlocks with key
  • Winter hats, gloves and scarves (may be used)
  • Winter jackets (may be used)
  • Hand and foot warmers
  • Laundry detergent and fabric softener
  • Cleaning supplies
  • Clothing hangers (may be used)
  • Feminine health products
  • Soap
  • Toothbrushes and toothpaste
  • Denture adhesive
  • Lotion
  • Shampoo and conditioner
  • Brushes
  • Deodorant
  • Ground coffee (not beans)
  • Postage stamps
  • Calendars, day planners and journals
  • Games (may be used)
  • Gift cards

For more information, visit milwaukee.gov/holidaydrive.

