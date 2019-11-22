President Trump meets at WH with 22 college champion teams, including Badgers women’s hockey

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 22: U.S. President Donald Trump poses for a picture with the University of Wisconsin-Madison women's hockey team in the State Dining Room during the NCAA Collegiate National Champions Day at the White House on November 22, 2019 in Washington, DC.. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Friday met with athletes and coaches from 22 collegiate national championship teams.

The traditional honorary White House visit for champion college and pro sports teams has become a politically-loaded event in Pres. Trump’s presidency.

Some athletes, including members of the World Cup winning women’s national soccer team, have declined invitations. Others, like the NBA Golden State Warriors and the NFL Philadelphia Eagles, have been disinvited after players criticized the president. Others have warmly embraced Pres. Trump.

Pres. Trump, an avid golfer, spent a few moments with each team Friday, but lingered a little bit longer with Stanford University’s men’s golf team. He invited all the champs to come take a peek at the Oval Office.

“So far, nobody’s turned that one down,” Trump joked.

