Sheriff: Man in bunker near Estabrook Park had weapons stash

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas on Friday, Nov. 22 provided an update regarding two underground shelters found near Estabrook Park with firearms and ammunition. The bunkers were found on Wednesday morning, Nov. 20 after multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a report of shots fired in the area near E. Capitol Drive and the Estabrook Park (near Capitol and Humboldt).

Officers took a 41-year-old man into custody who they say was using the bunkers. The Milwaukee Sheriff’s Office on Friday identified the man they arrested as 41-year-old Geoffrey Graff. Authorities say the man living in the underground bunker had been there for a “considerable period” but it’s unclear for how long.

Lucas says when officers found the bunker, Graff immediately incriminated himself by saying he had fired the shots into the river because he was frustrated that his dogs ran away.

“The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is still conducting its investigation — we’re only about 48 hours into this investigation and we have a number of leads we have to follow and pursue,” said Sheriff Earnell Lucas. “At this time, our detectives from the Criminal Investigation Bureau is presenting our investigation to the Milwaukee County District [Attorney’s] Office for possible charges to include recklessly endangering safety, which is a felony, possession of a short barrel shotgun, which is also a felony, carrying a concealed weapon, and trespassing.

Lucas says the bunker was 8 feet deep, 8 feet wide, and 20 feet long. Inside they found two shotguns, a pistol, a long rifle, and a bow and arrow.

“Additionally, the encampment has a few items of sustenance, such as a grill, propane tanks, a generator and also had numerous power tools and hand tools inside,” said Lucas.

Investigators made the discovery on land owned by Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC). The shelters were found near MATC’s transmitter.

Court records show Graff has been in the system for years. In 2009, he was cited for causing a disturbance by riding down the street on a bicycle with eight german shepherd dogs running alongside him. In 2012, he was accused of getting into a scuffle with officers trying to detain him.

“Thus far we have not been able to find any ideological or political motive for the individual’s alleged conduct. Nor do we feel that there is any further or ongoing threat to public safety tied to this individual in custody, “said Lucas.

Milwaukee prosecutors are considering charges.