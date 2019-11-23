‘Elves Studio:’ Elf-inspired pop-up bar opens at Splash Studio on Milwaukee’s east side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee elves took over Splash Studio near Oakland Avenue and North Avenue starting Saturday, Nov. 23, when an Elf-themed pop-up bar opened for the holiday season.

“Elves Studio” will be open seven days a week until Dec. 29 — and they’re booking a limited number of private events.

“We are fully decked out for the holidays!” said Erin Hochevar, marketing director. “We are celebrating all things holidays, so we have our signature projects like we typically do at Splash — our paintings and wood projects. Brought in some new things like cross-stitch and some elf-ie wreath, and we have specialty drinks and snacks.”

Guests can enjoy Christmas-inspired projects for kids and adults inside Santa’s Workshop — with project space walk-in only. You can call ahead to be placed on the waitlist.

PHOTO GALLERY

Festive cocktails and snacks include a Snow Globe G&T, Gingerbread Martini, Maple Cream Soda, a Nutcracker Nut Mix, Santa’s Beef & Cheese Platter, Christmas Morning Cake by The Cake Lady, and Shots with Santa every Friday and Saturday night at 10:30 p.m.

“We have inspiration from all sorts of things — movies, songs, children’s books,” said Hochevar. “You’re going to see things like our snowflakes. Our team has been cutting snowflakes for months. We love Christmas, and we really wanted to celebrate it, and let people come and be silly, have fun, make a project if they’d like, or just have one of our specialty cocktails.”

CLICK HERE to plan a date with Santa and his elves at “Elves Studio”/Splash Studio Milwaukee.