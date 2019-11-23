× Hunter hospitalized after falling out of deer stand, injuring his leg

GREENBUSH, Wis. — A man is being treated for injuries after falling out of a deer stand and injuring his leg in the Town of Greenbush Saturday morning, Nov. 23.

The incident happened around 6:11 a.m. near School Rd. and Hulls Crossing Dr. The hunter apparently fell out of a deer stand approximately 12 feet and injured his leg.

The man was located using the MABAS 113 Drone Unit. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.