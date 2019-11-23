× Milwaukee Admirals with 10th straight game with 5-0 victory over Grand Rapids Griffins

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Admirals tied a franchise record with their 10th consecutive win in emphatic fashion, taking out the Grand Rapids Griffins 5-0 on Saturday night, Nov. 23 at Panther Arena.

Eeli Tolvanen paced the offense with two goals, his first multi-goal effort of the season, while Yakov Trenin and Tommy Novak each chipped in a pair of assists to pace the offense, while Troy Grosenick earned his first shutout of the season, stopping all 19 shots thrown his way.

The AHL’s number one ranked power-play got to work early in the game to put them up 1-0 on Eeli Tolvanen’s third of the season at 10:41 of the first. The play began on the right circle when Tommy Novak dumped the puck down to Yakov Trenin on the right post. Trenin then sent a behind the back pass through the slot to Tolvanen, who had a wide-open net.

Daniel Carr continued his torrid scoring streak with his 10th goal in as many games just 1:12 into the second period. It was another impressive passing play as Novak dished to Cole Schneider and then over to Carr for a one-timer past Grand Rapids goalie Calvin Pickard.

Not to be outdone, Rem Pitlick put the Ads up 3-0 with just under six minutes remaining in the sandwich frame. Laurent Dauphin and Pitlick came into the Milwaukee zone 2-on-1 and after freezing Pickard to the shot, Dauphin passed over to Pitlick, who score high-glove side for his fifth goal in his past five games.