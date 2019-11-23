MPD: Suspect in shooting near 21st and Hopkins turns himself in

Posted 11:24 pm, November 23, 2019, by , Updated at 11:23PM, November 23, 2019

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police detectives responded to a shooting near 21st and Hopkins at 1:47 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23.

According to police, the victim knocked on a neighbor’s door asking for help and was transported to a nearby hospital. The victim is recovering from non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say the suspect later turned himself in at Milwaukee Police Department – District 7 — about a mile and a half west from where police responded to the incident. The investigation into the circumstance is ongoing.

