‘Learning about who they are:’ Girls on the Run celebrates program completion with 5K

MILWAUKEE — Girls on the Run held a run Sunday, Nov. 24, and the event marked a milestone in the growth of their mind, body and spirit. The girls celebrated what makes them one of a kind.

Participants were amped up because the day is finally here!

“We have over 50 teams and more than 640 girls that are going to run, walk and skip across the finish line of our 5K,” said Tina Jones, executive director of Girls on the Run of Southeastern Wisconsin.

Sunday’s Girls on the Run 5K is the culmination of a 10-week program for girls in third through eighth grade, all about building strong, confident young ladies.

“These girls are learning positive life lessons,” said Jones. “They are learning about who they are, and they’re learning about how they fit into the community.”

They’re ready to celebrate the skills they developed and the completion of a service project.

“They pick the project and implement it,” said Jones. “It can run anything from making blankets for dogs and cats at the Humane Society to making cards for seniors to go to the senior center. It’s all about helping the community and teaching these girls how they can make an impact.”

Working together to make the community a better place. And for girls like Lyrique Jackson, the organization reinforces self-love.

“I want to show that you don’t have to look like everyone else to be beautiful,” said Jackson. “You can be whoever you want to be.”

From emotional health to physical health, hundreds showed up to Miller Park in support, cheering on the values and girls taking off.

Well-prepared for the course, they head toward the finish line, persevering through each lap and also their journey in life. Organizers say the program has served more than 2,000 girls this year and impacted more than 10,000 girls and their families in the Milwaukee area since 2007.