Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Billie Eilish set for American Music Awards

Posted 7:58 am, November 24, 2019, by

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 19: Billie Eilish performs onstage during the 7th Annual We Can Survive, presented by AT&T, a RADIO.COM event, at The Hollywood Bowl on October 19, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for RADIO.COM )

LOS ANGELES — All eyes will be on Taylor Swift at the 2019 American Music Awards.

The pop star, who has continued to publicly battle with the men who own her master recordings, is set to take the stage at Sunday’s show — a performance she recently said was put in jeopardy by Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun. Swift could also make history at the AMAs if she surpasses Michael Jackson’s record for most wins.

Swift, who has won 23 AMAs, is nominated for five awards and could best the King of Pop’s 24 wins. She will also receive the artist of the decade award, to be presented by Carole King, at the show, which airs live on ABC at 8 p.m. EDT.

Other performers include Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Post Malone and Selena Gomez.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.