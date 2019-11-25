× Brewers’ Christian Yelich, Josh Hader nominated to 1st-ever MLB All-Team, now your vote is needed

MILWAUKEE — Major League Baseball announced on Monday, Nov. 25 the introduction of the first-ever All-MLB Team, which will commemorate the top regular-season performances from 2019. Two Milwaukee Brewers are represented on the ballot: pitcher Josh Hader and outfielder Christian Yelich.

The selection of the All-MLB Team will be determined equally by an online fan vote on MLB.com as well as by a panel of baseball media, broadcasters, former players and other officials throughout the game. A first and second team will be named with one player from each the following positions: first base, second base, third base, shortstop, catcher and designated hitter. Each team will also feature three outfielders (not based on specific outfield positions), five starting pitchers and two relievers.

Fans may cast their ballots once daily beginning now until the polls close at 4 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Hader is one of 11 relievers nominated on the ballot, a list that also includes New York-AL’s Aroldis Chapman, Toronto’s Ken Giles, Cleveland’s Brad Hand, Oakland’s Liam Hendriks, New York-NL’s Seth Lugo, Houston’s Roberto Osuna, Minnesota’s Taylor Rogers, Atlanta’s Will Smith (who spent the 2019 season with San Francisco), Boston’s Brandon Workman and San Diego’s Kirby Yates. He posted a 2.62 ERA with a franchise-record 37 saves by a left-handed pitcher in 61 appearances this season, leading all Major League relievers in strikeouts (138) for a second consecutive season while tying Chapman for the third-most saves in the majors.

Yelich is one of 15 outfielders nominated on the ballot, which also includes Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr., Los Angeles-NL’s Cody Bellinger, Boston’s Mookie Betts, Colorado’s Charlie Blackmon, Houston’s Michael Brantley and George Springer, Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper, Minnesota’s Max Kepler, and Eddie Rosario Arizona’s Ketel Marte, New York-NL’s Jeff McNeil, Tampa Bay’s Austin Meadows, Washington’s Juan Soto and Los Angeles-AL’s Mike Trout. He led the majors with a .671 slugging percentage and a 1.100 OPS, while also leading the National League in batting average (.329) and on-base percentage (.429).

The inaugural All-MLB Team will be announced on Tuesday, Dec. 10 during the annual Baseball Winter Meetings in San Diego, California.