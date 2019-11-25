Gov. Evers, Mayor Barrett visit Miller Brewery to talk about addition of jobs coming to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Gov. Tony Evers on Monday, Nov. 2 visited the Miller Brewery to talk about the addition of jobs coming to the Milwaukee Campus as part of the company’s revitalization plan.

He was joined by Gavin Hattersley, CEO of Molson Coors, as well as Missy Hughes, CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

Molson Coors, the parent company of MillerCoors, announced in Oct. that it will be restructuring and downsizing as it faces declining beer sales. But the City of Milwaukee stands to benefit from these changes.

“It’s a win for Wisconsin, a win for the business, ” said Gov. Evers. ” For years, Miller Coors has been a civic leader here in Wisconsin, supporting the annual free rides for New Year’s Eve and St. Patrick’s Day. Making charitable contributions — both time and money to organizations throughout the state — and investing millions of dollars in training and professional development to support our workforce.”

As part of the changes, Molson Coors is laying off 500 workers worldwide. Molson Coors expects to save $150 million by closing offices in Denver and elsewhere and simplifying its structure.

Support functions like finance and human resources that are scattered around the U.S. will now be based in Milwaukee.

“We are in this iconic valley — where for over 100 years beer has been dominate,” said Mayor Tom Barrett. “Molson Coors beer is going to be the future of this valley — and an integral part of this city. We love that in Milwaukee because we love being a beer city. More specifically, we love being the beer city.”