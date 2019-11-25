× Milwaukee County Parks announces initial funding for Milwaukee Parks Foundation

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Parks announced on Monday, Nov. 25 several initial gifts to benefit the Milwaukee Parks Foundation — and support programming, infrastructure projects, and improvement campaigns across the entire park system.

A news release indicates the Milwaukee Parks Foundation has a comprehensive vision to invest in Milwaukee County’s parks, parkways and facilities and drive toward the countywide vision by achieving racial equity Milwaukee is the healthiest county in Wisconsin.

Improvements across the Milwaukee County Parks system will focus on racial equity and ensure that all open spaces promote healthy, livable communities. According to a National Recreation and Park Association study, access to parks and open spaces have a proven impact on physical, social and psychological health outcomes. The study also shows that people of the same socioeconomic status who have greater access to nature have better physical health outcomes.

For more information, you are encouraged to CLICK HERE.

For more information about the Milwaukee Parks Foundation, visit mkeparksfoundation.org.