Officials: Milwaukee Fire Department Lieutenant arrested by Oak Creek police

Posted 1:38 pm, November 25, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE — Officials say Oak Creek police arrested a Milwaukee Fire Department Lieutenant on Wednesday morning, Nov. 20.

A news release says the Milwaukee Fire Department is taking this matter very seriously and has opened an internal investigation.

To ensure compliance with the Oak Creek Police Department investigation and any potential charges, the Milwaukee Fire Department is unable to comment further at this time, the news release says.

This is a developing story.

