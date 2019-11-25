× Police seek man who entered victim’s home near 31st and Vliet and demanded money at gunpoint

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police on Monday, Nov. 25 asking for help identifying a man wanted in connection with an attempted armed robbery that happened Friday, Nov. 22 near 31st Street and Vliet Street.

It happened around 1:15 p.m.

Police described the wanted man as black, between the ages of 30 and 35, with a stocky build. He was last seen wearing a black doo-rag covering his head, a black and red sweatshirt, black jeans, black shoes, and he was armed with a black handgun. He forced his way into the victim’s residence armed with the handgun and demanded money.

He fled without obtaining any of the victim’s property.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.