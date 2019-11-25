Some healthy alternatives: If you’re watching your weight — don’t skip Thanksgiving dinner

Posted 8:21 am, November 25, 2019, by , Updated at 09:25AM, November 25, 2019
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- If you're watching your weight -- don't skip Thanksgiving dinner. Clinical nutritionist Paige Welsh joins FOX6 WakeUp with some healthy alternatives.

Tips:

  • Grilled or baked turkey instead of fried (even better if it’s organic, free-range, no nitrates/nitrites).
  • Use a head of cauliflower in mashed potatoes (or just do mashed cauliflower).
  • Sautéd Brussels sprouts with organic turkey bacon instead of green bean casserole.
  • Sweet potato bake with unsweetened coconut milk topped with pecans (instead of adding marshmallows and butter).
  • Sea salt versus table salt (what’s the difference, why this is important).
  • Add broccoli sprouts to a salad (easy way to pack in a lot of nutrition during holidays—one large handful of broccoli sprouts is equivalent to the nutrition of a whole head of broccoli).
  • Use quinoa flakes instead of bread crumbs in the stuffing.
  • Almond flour pumpkin bread/muffin mix from Simple Mills as a healthy dessert option.
  • Red wine or kombucha/vodka instead of beer, old fashions, or other sugar-laden mixed drinks.
