Some healthy alternatives: If you’re watching your weight — don’t skip Thanksgiving dinner

MILWAUKEE -- If you're watching your weight -- don't skip Thanksgiving dinner. Clinical nutritionist Paige Welsh joins FOX6 WakeUp with some healthy alternatives.
Tips:
- Grilled or baked turkey instead of fried (even better if it’s organic, free-range, no nitrates/nitrites).
- Use a head of cauliflower in mashed potatoes (or just do mashed cauliflower).
- Sautéd Brussels sprouts with organic turkey bacon instead of green bean casserole.
- Sweet potato bake with unsweetened coconut milk topped with pecans (instead of adding marshmallows and butter).
- Sea salt versus table salt (what’s the difference, why this is important).
- Add broccoli sprouts to a salad (easy way to pack in a lot of nutrition during holidays—one large handful of broccoli sprouts is equivalent to the nutrition of a whole head of broccoli).
- Use quinoa flakes instead of bread crumbs in the stuffing.
- Almond flour pumpkin bread/muffin mix from Simple Mills as a healthy dessert option.
- Red wine or kombucha/vodka instead of beer, old fashions, or other sugar-laden mixed drinks.