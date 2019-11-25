The toys expected to be top holiday sellers

Posted 10:52 am, November 25, 2019, by , Updated at 10:53AM, November 25, 2019
MILWAUKEE -- It's time to start thinking about what to get the kids in your life. Mary Lewis with Learning Express in Brookfield joins Real Milwaukee with her top toy choices.

  • Plush Squishmallow's and Hugmees
  • Remote Controls: Stunt Flyer, Steam Breathing Dragon and Auto Moto.
  • Air Fort
  • Foam Alive "melts like ice cream", Crazy Aarons Christmas Putty
  • Genius Square Mukikum
  • Bulzi Buckets, Boxing Set Olly Ball
  • Magic Sketch Deluxe
  • Curiosity Table Magic Touch Piano
  • Hydro Flask Water Bottles Stickers ,Tell your Story Bead Kit from Fashion Angels, 4 Ocean Bracelets, Pearl Necklaces, Puka Shell Bead Necklaces,
  • Table Top Games: Speed Ball.
