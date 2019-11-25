The toys expected to be top holiday sellers

MILWAUKEE -- It's time to start thinking about what to get the kids in your life. Mary Lewis with Learning Express in Brookfield joins Real Milwaukee with her top toy choices.
- Plush Squishmallow's and Hugmees
- Remote Controls: Stunt Flyer, Steam Breathing Dragon and Auto Moto.
- Air Fort
- Foam Alive "melts like ice cream", Crazy Aarons Christmas Putty
- Genius Square Mukikum
- Bulzi Buckets, Boxing Set Olly Ball
- Magic Sketch Deluxe
- Curiosity Table Magic Touch Piano
- Hydro Flask Water Bottles Stickers ,Tell your Story Bead Kit from Fashion Angels, 4 Ocean Bracelets, Pearl Necklaces, Puka Shell Bead Necklaces,
- Table Top Games: Speed Ball.