× Authorities: Human remains discovered, investigated in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Wis. — State and local authorities are investigating the discovery of some human remains in rural Adams County.

A hunter found the remains in some woods near Friendship — about 25 miles north of Wisconsin Dells — on Saturday, Nov. 23. Law enforcement officers responded and the remains were confirmed to be human.

WSAW-TV reports the Adams and Dane County Sheriff’s Offices and the state Division of Criminal Investigation are among agencies investigating.