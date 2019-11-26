Wind advisory issued for all of SE Wisconsin from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday

Authorities: Human remains discovered, investigated in Adams County

Posted 12:01 pm, November 26, 2019, by , Updated at 12:12PM, November 26, 2019

ADAMS COUNTY, Wis. — State and local authorities are investigating the discovery of some human remains in rural Adams County.

A hunter found the remains in some woods near Friendship — about 25 miles north of Wisconsin Dells — on Saturday, Nov. 23. Law enforcement officers responded and the remains were confirmed to be human.

WSAW-TV reports the Adams and Dane County Sheriff’s Offices and the state Division of Criminal Investigation are among agencies investigating.

