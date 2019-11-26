× Authorities seize 46 pounds of illicit drugs in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY — The Dodge County Drug Task Force and detectives from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office executed a drug search warrant at 234 N. Schuyler St. in the Village of Neosho in Dodge County on Nov. 14. The investigation led to a drug search warrant being authorized and executed.

The search resulted in over 46 pounds of illicit drugs being seized to include a large sum of U.S. currency. According to authorities, LSD, cocaine, MDMA, psilocin mushrooms, highly-abused prescription pills and various marijuana products were among the drugs seized.

A marijuana growing operation was also located and 26-year-old Spencer Lokken from Neosho was taken into custody — he has been charged with multiple felonies and investigations are continuing.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information related to the distribution of illegal drugs to contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 920-386-3726 or emailing druginfo@co.dodge.wi.us with info and attachments.