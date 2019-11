Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Firefighters on Tuesday morning, Nov. 26 were called out to the area of 13th and Columbia in Milwaukee after a vehicle struck a house and started on fire. The fire spread to the home -- and then the home next to it.

According to police, around 2:30 a.m. a vehicle driving recklessly struck a home, causing a fire in two homes. Police say no one was inside either home when the accident occurred.

Two people were taken into custody.