Drivers pay attention! Adjustments made to Milwaukee’s winter parking rules

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee announced changes to the winter parking rules that will take effect on Sunday, Dec. 1.

Traditionally, there is no parking on through highways and bus routes from Dec. 1 through March 1 from 2 a.m. until 6 a.m. During snow emergencies, this is expanded from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Here are the changes taking effect for this upcoming season:

During a snow emergency, alternate-side parking is required from 10 p.m. – 6 a.m., unless otherwise posted. (This includes former snow emergency tow away routes)

Escalating fines for snow emergency parking violations during a winter season. $50 for the first violation $100 for the second violation $150 and tow eligible for third or more violations



Learn more winter parking regulations and sign up for winter parking text alerts at milwaukee.gov/parking.