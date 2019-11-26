× Holiday shoppers take note! Brewers annual Clubhouse Sale at Miller Park set for Dec. 6-7

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers’ 39th annual Clubhouse Sale will take place on Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7 inside the visiting clubhouse at Miller Park, featuring savings of up to 80 percent off M logo merchandise and apparel.

The Clubhouse Sale will be open to fans from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on these dates and include a free 2019 media guide or yearbook as well as a free reusable shopping bag with every purchase, while supplies last. In addition to discounted merchandise, game-used Brewers Authentics memorabilia will be up to 50 percent off.

Fans may access the sale by entering through the Hot Corner entrance and following the posted signs to the visiting clubhouse located on the Service Level. Brewers Suite Holders and Season Seat Holders will gain special early access beginning on Wednesday, December 4.

Suite holders will able to shop from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and full and half-plan Season Seat Holders from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 4, while all Season Seat Holders will be able to visit the store from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5.

Cash and credit cards will be accepted (no personal checks). Admission and parking is free. For fans looking to purchase merchandise and apparel featuring the Brewers’ new brand, the Brewers Team Store located at the Hot Corner entrance is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.