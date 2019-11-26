Man’s dying wish to have ‘one last beer with his sons’ goes viral on Twitter

MILWAUKEE — One man’s final wish to have “one last beer with his sons” has gone viral.

The tweet by Adam Schemm, the man’s grandson, was posted on Wednesday, Nov. 20. It shows Schemm’s grandfather before his death from cancer. He is smiling in his hospital bed holding a beer surrounded by his three sons as well as a wife, who is holding his hand.

My grandfather passed away today. Last night all he wanted to do was to have one last beer with his sons. pic.twitter.com/6FnCGtG9zW — Adam Schemm (@AdamSchemm) November 21, 2019

As Fox News reported, the touching moment quickly went viral on Twitter, reaching over 320,000, and thousands were moved to comment. Many users even took the time to share their own final moments with loved ones.