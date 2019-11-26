× Milwaukee Common Council OKs ban on single-use plastic straws beginning April 2020

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Common Council approved on Tuesday, Nov. 26 an ordinance that would prohibit Milwaukee food establishments and alcohol beverage establishments from providing single-use, plastic beverage straws to customers.

The ordinance provides a grace period for food and beverage establishments to adjust their practices and educate customers. The single-use plastic straw ban will go into effect on April 14, 2020.

Certain exemptions would be permitted.

The ordinance (file #190942) is co-sponsored by Alderman Robert Bauman, Alderman Nik Kovac, Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II, Alderman José G. Pérez, Alderwoman Chantia Lewis, Alderman Khalif J. Rainey and Alderwoman Nikiya Dodd.