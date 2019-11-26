Milwaukee joins cities across nation using PulsePoint: ‘Be better neighbors and better responders’

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee leaders announced on Tuesday, Nov. 26 that Milwaukee has joined the ranks of cities across the nation in utilizing PulsePoint.

Pulsepoint is an app that notifies cellphone app users of nearby sudden cardiac arrests. That connects people struck by sudden cardiac arrest with the people who can potentially provide life-saving assistance until emergency medical services arrive.

“We all have our phones. We all value our phones immensely as they become more critical in our lives. But now, our phones are going to be able to help firefighters, first responders and citizens who are trained to help others in need when they are having cardiopulmonary problems,” said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

“Any trained CPR person who’s on the app within 1,200 feet of that event will get an alert,” said Milwaukee Fire Chief Mark Rohlfing. “And when that alert goes off, it’ll show them exactly where the need is and where the nearest defibrillator is.”

Several suburbs of Milwaukee have already adopted PulsePoint — and Mayor Barrett said Milwaukee is following the lead of those communities.

“This is an instance I think where technology can be our friend,” Barrett said. “It can be a life-saver and allow us to be better neighbors and better responders to people in our community.”

“This is what it looks like when we all work together. It’s better for our communities, our patients, and ultimately, survivors of sudden cardiac arrest,” said Greenfield Fire Chief Jon Cohn.

Chief Cohn indicated PulsePoint is used in places like Disney and Las Vegas — heavy travel destinations. So it can come in handy for those in need — and for those who are willing to help.

CLICK HERE if you would like to download the PulsePoint app to your mobile device.