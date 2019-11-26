Silk florals, seasonal home décor, gifts: Check out all The Front Porch has to offer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA -- The Front Porch in Waukesha features home decor, antiques, plus a full women's clothing boutique. Brian Kramp spent the morning getting a tour of this one-of-a-kind business.

About The Front Porch (website)

The Front Porch features high-quality silk florals, seasonal home décor, gifts, as well as a full women’s boutique with fun clothing, jewelry, purses, scarves and more! Classes for floral design, decorating and furniture rehab are also available at The Front Porch. Monday-Friday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

