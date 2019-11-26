Wind advisory issued for all of SE Wisconsin from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday

Stevens Point man gets life in wife’s death; body never found

Posted 6:46 pm, November 26, 2019, by
Gavel (Getty Images)

STEVENS POINT — A judge has sentenced a Stevens Point man to life in prison after he was convicted of killing his wife and hiding her copse.

Last month a jury in Portage County found Jason Sypher guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse.

Krista Sypher disappeared on March 13, 2017. Her body has never been found.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says the sentence ensures that Sypher “will be incarcerated for a long time, if not for the rest of his life.”

According to a criminal complaint, the couple had a rocky marriage marked by domestic violence. Surveillance cameras showed Jason Sypher buying 39-gallon garbage bags from a Menards the day his wife vanished.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.