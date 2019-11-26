Wind advisory issued for all of SE Wisconsin from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday

US Navy Blue Angels to be headlining act for 2020 Milwaukee Air & Water Show

Posted 11:47 am, November 26, 2019, by , Updated at 12:11PM, November 26, 2019

U.S. Navy Blue Angels

MILWAUKEE — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will be the headlining act in the 2020 Milwaukee Air & Water Show. The last time the Blue Angels were in town was summer 2017.

We will learn much more about the Blue Angels’ return to Milwaukee during a news conference which is set for Monday afternoon, Dec. 2.

The 2020 edition of the Milwaukee Air & Water Show is set for Saturday, July 25 and Sunday, July 26.

U.S. Navy Blue Angels

In 2019, it was the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds which wowed crowds along Milwaukee’s lakefront for this year’s edition of the Milwaukee Air & Water Show.

About the Milwaukee Air & Water Show (from website)

The Milwaukee Air & Water Show is Milwaukee’s masterpiece of sound and color that showcases the role of aviation in the community, the history of air power, provides a forum for educating young people about aviation, and encourages the natural excitement these upcoming generations have for flight.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.