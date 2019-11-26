× US Navy Blue Angels to be headlining act for 2020 Milwaukee Air & Water Show

MILWAUKEE — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will be the headlining act in the 2020 Milwaukee Air & Water Show. The last time the Blue Angels were in town was summer 2017.

We will learn much more about the Blue Angels’ return to Milwaukee during a news conference which is set for Monday afternoon, Dec. 2.

The 2020 edition of the Milwaukee Air & Water Show is set for Saturday, July 25 and Sunday, July 26.

In 2019, it was the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds which wowed crowds along Milwaukee’s lakefront for this year’s edition of the Milwaukee Air & Water Show.

