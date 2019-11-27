Wind advisory issued for all of SE Wisconsin until 6 p.m.

Annual Turkey Trot to cause closures, traffic delays along Lincoln Memorial Drive

Posted 11:00 am, November 27, 2019

MILWAUKEE — The Annual Turkey Trot will be held on Thursday, Nov. 28. Motorists should expect closures and traffic delays along Lincoln Memorial Dr. beginning at 8:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Plan accordingly, leave early or use alternate routes.

  • Road closures northbound on Lincoln Memorial Dr.
  • Road closures from Mason St. to E. Lafayette Hill Rd.
  • All traffic exiting, I-794 will be diverted west on Michigan Ave.
  • Clybourn St. exit will be open.
