Annual Turkey Trot to cause closures, traffic delays along Lincoln Memorial Drive

MILWAUKEE — The Annual Turkey Trot will be held on Thursday, Nov. 28. Motorists should expect closures and traffic delays along Lincoln Memorial Dr. beginning at 8:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Plan accordingly, leave early or use alternate routes.

Road closures northbound on Lincoln Memorial Dr.

Road closures from Mason St. to E. Lafayette Hill Rd.

All traffic exiting, I-794 will be diverted west on Michigan Ave.

Clybourn St. exit will be open.