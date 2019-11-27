× Lou Malnati’s pizzeria to open Fox Point store Dec. 11

FOX POINT — Lou Malnati’s, one of the oldest standing names in Chicago-style deep-dish pizza, has announced an opening date for it’s first Wisconsin store — Wednesday, Dec. 11.

The Fox Point location is the first Lou Malnati’s pizzeria to open in the Milwaukee area. The 2,000 square foot space does not include a dining room but will offer carryout, delivery and drop-off catering services to local customers.

The store will be open daily:

Monday-Thursday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Although it is the chain’s first Wisconsin location, the state has long been a part of the company’s history.

“We’ve been sourcing our cheese from the same vendors in Wisconsin for nearly 50 years,” says Marc Malnati, owner and son of Lou Malnati. “Eventually we’re hoping to have several locations in the Milwaukee area, including a few full-service restaurants and carryout and delivery stores as well.”