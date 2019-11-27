MFD lieutenant accused of sexually assaulting girl placed on paid administrative suspension

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Fire Department lieutenant Robert Olson,44, of Oak Creek has been placed on paid administrative suspension. This, after he was arrested Wednesday morning, Nov. 20. He faces one count of sexual assault of a child under the age of 16.

Prosecutors said Olson sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl multiple times.

Prosecutors said Olson sent messages to the girl, reading: “I am so sorry got what happened, I didn’t mean to, please don’t go, please don’t tell anyone, I am going to prison, I’m going to get raped. I am so sorry…I want to help you…”

He also sent messages to the girl’s family, prosecutors said, indicating that “in the last three months since this happened, I have done a ton of work to regain trust. I have already made extreme life changes and carry this every day like a 100-pound weight no matter what it looks like on the outside. I assure you I’ve taken ownership and I’m still trying to…”

Olson was in court for his initial appearance on Monday, Nov. 25. Cash bond was set at $7,500, and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Dec. 2. He was ordered to have no contact with children under the age of 17.