Wind advisory issued for all of SE Wisconsin until 6 p.m.

MFD lieutenant accused of sexually assaulting girl placed on paid administrative suspension

Posted 10:32 am, November 27, 2019, by
Robert Olson

Robert Olson

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Fire Department lieutenant Robert Olson,44, of Oak Creek has been placed on paid administrative suspension. This, after he was arrested Wednesday morning, Nov. 20.  He faces one count of sexual assault of a child under the age of 16.

Prosecutors said Olson sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl multiple times.

Prosecutors said Olson sent messages to the girl, reading: “I am so sorry got what happened, I didn’t mean to, please don’t go, please don’t tell anyone, I am going to prison, I’m going to get raped. I am so sorry…I want to help you…”

He also sent messages to the girl’s family, prosecutors said, indicating that “in the last three months since this happened, I have done a ton of work to regain trust. I have already made extreme life changes and carry this every day like a 100-pound weight no matter what it looks like on the outside. I assure you I’ve taken ownership and I’m still trying to…”

Olson was in court for his initial appearance on Monday, Nov. 25. Cash bond was set at $7,500, and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Dec. 2. He was ordered to have no contact with children under the age of 17.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.